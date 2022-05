21 May. 11:10

In the Kazakh city of Shymkent, located in the south of the country, on May 21, an explosion occurred in the area of ​​maternity hospital No. 1, the police department informs.

An oxygen tank exploded in an interhospital pharmacy, killing a caretaker. The pharmacy building was completely destroyed, and a five-story building standing nearby was damaged.

The fire that broke out after the explosion was completely localized, TASS reports.