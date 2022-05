21 May. 12:05

Governor of Shida Kartli Valerian Mchedlidze left his post, the head of the region informed himself.

According to him, he will work in the public service in the direction of environmental protection, Sputnik Georgia reports.

Recall that Mchelidze was appointed governor of Shida Kartli in May 2021. It is currently unknown who will take the vacant post of Shida Kartli Governor.