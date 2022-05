21 May. 12:20

On Friday, May 20, the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the village of Yellidzha, Kalbajar region, were shelled by the Armenian Armed Forces, the message published on the website of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reads.

The shelling was carried out in the evening from positions located in the direction of the settlement of Ashagy Shorja in the Basarkecher region of the state border.

The defence ministry noted that the Azerbaijani units took adequate response measures.