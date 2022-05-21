5,034 Covid cases registered in Russia

21 May. 12:45

Over the past 24 hours, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases o in Russia increased by 5,034, the message of the operational headquarters for combating the spread of coronavirus infection reads.

6,288 people recovered, and 102 died. The total number of Covid-19 infections in Russia is currently 18,288,740. 17,683,089 residents of the country coped with the disease, 378,270 died.

The largest daily increase was recorded in St. Petersburg - 339, Moscow - 337, Moscow region - 246, Rostov region - 180, Republic of Tatarstan - 175, Nizhny Novgorod region - 166, Sverdlovsk region - 165, Voronezh region - 163, Volgograd region - 146, Saratov region - 135.