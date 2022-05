21 May. 13:00

Yesterday, a meeting took place between Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

The diplomats met in Karachi after the ceremony of launching the Badr corvette of the Turkish project MİLGEM.

During the conversation, the parties talked about bilateral cooperation in the field of defense and security. In particular, the possibilities of cooperation in the defense industry were discussed.