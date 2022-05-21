Ferguson turns to Nurmagomedov

21 May. 13:15

The American fighter of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in the lightweight category Tony Ferguson turned to the former champion of the organization, Khabib Nurmagomedov, on his social networks.

“Hey fat man, can you make 77 kilos?!” The fighter wrote, referring to Khabib.

This weight is the maximum for the welterweight division. At the same time, both fighters participated in fights in the lightweight category up to 70 kg.

Recall, on May 18, Nurmagomedov said that he positively assesses Ferguson's offer to take part in the reality show The Ultimate Fighter, where famous fighters train competing teams of athletes. The Russian urged the American to discuss the idea with the UFC leadership.