21 May. 14:20

Over 15 bln rubles will be directed to the development of the Elbrus tourist complex in Kabardino-Balkaria, the head of the republic, Kazbek Kokov, said addressing the regional parliament.

According to him, work on the development of the complex continues, it is planned to build 6 cableways, 19 ski slopes, engineering and other infrastructure facilities worth 15.2 bln rubles.