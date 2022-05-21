Almost 1,000 US citizens banned from entering Russia

21 May. 15:15

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs published on its official website a national stop list of 963 US citizens who are permanently banned from entering the territory of the Russian Federation.

"In the context of responding to the ongoing US anti-Russian sanctions and in connection with incoming requests about the personal composition of our national stop list, the Russian Foreign Ministry is publishing a list of American citizens who are permanently banned from entering the Russian Federation," the statement posted on the ministry’s website reads.

The "stop list" includes US President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Pentagon Secretary Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces Mark Milley, Assistant to the US President for National Security Jake Sullivan and others.