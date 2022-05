21 May. 15:35

According to a study conducted on the basis of the Chestniy Znak digital marking system data, Chechnya and Dagestan entered the Top 10 regions of Russia where antidepressants are taken the least.

Less often than others in the Russian Federation, antidepressants are taken by residents of Tyva - about one person out of 172, Chechnya (every 120th) and the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (every 70th).