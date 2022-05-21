Turkey not intends to revise its position on Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership

21 May. 16:00

On the issue of NATO membership of Sweden and Finland, Turkey is "at the point of no return,” the deputy chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Numan Kurtulmush said in an interview with CNN Turk.

He stressed that Ankara will not change its position on this issue.

"We are talking about a country that paid a high price for the fight against terrorism, almost 40,000 of our citizens died," the politician said, referring to Turkey's confrontation with the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).