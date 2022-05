21 May. 17:10

A crane fell in one of the villages of the Aragatsotn region, the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations' press service reported.

The tragedy occurred in the afternoon in the village of Kosh. The lifting part of the Zil car, along with the load, collapsed on a 72-year-old man and a 55-year-old driver.

The injured were taken to the hospital, one of them died despite the efforts of doctors, Sputnik Armenia reports.

An investigation is underway, the tragedy's circumstances are being clarified.