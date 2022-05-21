Is Russia ready for a smallpox pandemic?

21 May. 18:25

Many Russian residents already have immunity to monkeypox, the Russian Health Minister, Mikhail Murashko said.

He reminded that the smallpox vaccine partially worked against monkeypox.

"Until 1980, smallpox vaccination was mandatory in our country, and therefore we have a certain pool of already immune population", TASS quotes the minister.

At the same time, the head of the Ministry of Health emphasized that to date, no cases of monkeypox has been detected in Russia.

Murashko also assured that if an infected person appears, Russian doctors will be able to make a diagnosis and prescribe treatment, medical organizations have the necessary drug therapy, there are treatment methods, the main thing is not to waste time and apply for a diagnosis.

According to WHO, about 80 cases of monkeypox infection in 11 countries have been registered in the world today, about 50 more cases are awaiting confirmation. The organization is concerned that the disease is spreading in non-endemic countries.