21 May. 18:50

Uzbekistan Airways has made the first regular flight to Georgia on the Tashkent-Batumi route. This message was spread by the Department of Tourism and Resorts of Ajara.

"Tourists from Uzbekistan were greeted with a folklore show at the Batumi International Airport", TASS quoted him.

The carrier will fly from the capital of Uzbekistan to Batumi twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, throughout the summer navigation season.