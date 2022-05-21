Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Aerobic Gymnastics Championship to be held on May 25

21 May. 19:20

The 6th Championship of Azerbaijan and the Championship of Baku in aerobic gymnastics will be held in Baku on May 25, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation reported.

The tournament will be held at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex. It will be attended by 80 gymnasts representing the club "Ojag Sport", the sports complex "Zirve", the sports complex "Grace" and the Olympic sports complex of Sumqayıt.

At the Baku Championship, gymnasts will compete in the age categories "kids" (born in 2014-2015), "children" (born in 2011-2013), "pre-juniors" (born in 2008-2010) and " juniors" (born in 2005-2007). "Pre-juniors" (born in 2008-2010), "juniors" (born in 2005-2007) and "adults" (born in 2004 and older) will compete at the Azerbaijan Championship.