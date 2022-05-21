Armenia shells Azerbaijani army's positions in Kalbajar region

21 May. 20:49

The Armenian Armed Forces shelled the Azerbaijani army's positions in the Kalbajar region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's press service reported.

At about 16:30 (15:30 Moscow time), units of the Armenian Armed Forces from positions in the direction of the settlement of Ashagi Shorja, Basarkecer region of the state border, fired at the Azerbaijani Armed Forces' positions from various caliber weapons in the direction of Yellija settlement of the Kalbajar region.

The units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces took "adequate response measures in this direction", the Defense Ministry added.