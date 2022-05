21 May. 21:57

Armenian oppositionists held a rally at France Square in Yerevan and marched to the residence of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, media reported.

The activists are going to stop at the residence and declare there that Pashinyan, in their opinion, does not have a mandate to speak on behalf of the country's people, RIA Novosti reports.

The police provided a corridor for the demonstrators to walk along the roadway. The guards do not take active action.