Media: Turkish base in Iraq attacked by military drones for first time

Last night, the military base of the Turkish Armed Forces in northern Iraq was attacked for the first time by unmanned aerial vehicles with explosives, there is a victim, the Turkish news agency Shafaq reported.

"The Zelikan base in Nineveh province was attacked by drones with explosives. This is the first attack of this kind", a source in the Iraqi security agencies told the agency, RIA Novosti reported.

As a result of the attack, an Iraqi citizen who worked at this military base was killed.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet .

