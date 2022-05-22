Media: Turkish base in Iraq attacked by military drones for first time

22 May. 11:40

Last night, the military base of the Turkish Armed Forces in northern Iraq was attacked for the first time by unmanned aerial vehicles with explosives, there is a victim, the Turkish news agency Shafaq reported.

"The Zelikan base in Nineveh province was attacked by drones with explosives. This is the first attack of this kind", a source in the Iraqi security agencies told the agency, RIA Novosti reported.

As a result of the attack, an Iraqi citizen who worked at this military base was killed.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet .