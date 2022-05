22 May. 13:25

"Washington has spent $3 billion since 1992 "to develop democracy" in Armenia, US Ambassador Lynne Tracy said in Yerevan on May 20, speaking at the "Armenian Democracy Forum" organized by the non-governmental organization Freedom House", a political analyst, editor-in-chief of the magazine "National Defense", Igor Korotchenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Do you have any questions?", the analyst added.