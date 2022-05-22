Russia and Tajikistan to strengthen cooperation in energy

22 May. 15:25

"Issues of cooperation in the energy and electric power industry were considered by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Government of Tajikistan Usmonali Usmonzoda and the Minister of Energy of Russia Nikolai Shulginov, who called for supporting Russia's participation in the Coordinating Electricity Council of the Central Asian countries as a full member", RIA Novosti quoted the interlocutor.

Besides, Nikolai Shulginov discussed the work of the joint venture JSC "Sangtudinskaya HPP-1" and issues of trouble-free operation of energy systems in Central Asia at a meeting with Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma