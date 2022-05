22 May. 16:38

One of the central streets in the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, Shusha, is named after the founder of the Republic of Turkey, prominent public and political figure Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bağçı shared this information on his page on one of the social networks, Trend reports.

"One of the central streets in Shusha is named after Ataturk. We express our gratitude", the ambassador wrote.