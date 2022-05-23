Iranian President begins his official visit to Oman

23 May. 12:15

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, at the invitation of Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, departed for Muscat on Monday.

President Rais's visit to Muscat is in continuation of following up policy on promotion of cultural, political, and economic cooperation with neighbors, which has been adopted by the Iranian government.

In Muscat, the Iranian president will hold an official meeting with Omani Sultan at Al Alam Palace, IRNA reported.

Several documents on cooperation will be signed in the meeting. Also, the President is scheduled to meet with the Iranians residing in Oman. Meeting with Omani businesses is also among plans of the Iranian president's day-long visit.