Poland breaks 1993 agreement with Russia on gas supplies

23 May. 12:45

Poland’s authorities have decided to break an intergovernmental agreement with Russia on gas supplies to the republic signed in 1993, Polish Government Plenipotentiary for Strategic Energy Infrastructure Piotr Naimski said in an interview broadcast by the Polish radio on Monday.

"On May 13, the government of Mateusz Morawicki passed a resolution on breaking an agreement between the government of Poland and the government of the Russian Federation," he said, noting that the issue is about the so-called Yamal agreements, "which were signed in 1993."

"After 30 years it is safe to state that the relations in the gas sector between Poland and Russia no longer exist," Naimski added.