Russia replaces Western brands with Turkish ones

23 May. 13:15

Turkish companies may have 3 million square meters of vacant space after some brands left Russia's market, president of the Russian Council of shopping centers Dmitry Moskalenko said.

"We are entering a new phase of negotiations to replace brands leaving Russia with Turkish brands. We predict that 3 million square meters, equal to 420 football fields, will be vacant in the retail sector across Russia this fall," he said.

Moskalenko stressed that Turkish brands that are not yet in Russia, we provide an opportunity to get a look at the sites "in the best shopping centers, starting from Moscow".

"We are negotiating so that Turkish companies stay in Russia for a long time and make profitable investments," the Hürriyet newspaper cited him as saying.

Earlier, a number of Western companies announced the suspension or termination of work in Russia.