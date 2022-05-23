Ten-storey building collapses in Iran

23 May. 13:45

At least four rescue teams were dispatched to the site of the incident, according to the Red Crescent in Khuzestan province.

The ten-storey "Metropole" commercial building collapsed in the city of Abadan in Iran on Monday, according to Tasnim news agency. Amiri Street was cordoned off, and people were evacuated from the area due to safety concerns.

According to the governor of Abadan, the building was under construction, and the emergency services suggested there were residential units in the complex. However, the number of casualties remains unclear.