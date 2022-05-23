UK ‘unprepared’ for soaring food prices and shortages

23 May. 14:00

The United Kingdom is unprepared for huge food price hikes and shortages of essential goods that will be triggered by the Ukraine crisis, head of a government advisory body Ian Wright fears.

Wright has told The Independent of growing concerns that there is no proper plan for a "scary" future of disrupted food supplies, warning: "This is a bigger crisis than energy."

"I don’t think the government has fully grasped the implications of all this. Things could get quite scary, with significant price rises and in terms of food poverty," he said.

"A lot of people involved with the food industry think this issue now requires greater urgency and focus from the government to ensure the country gets the food that it needs. This is a bigger crisis than energy. If the government has plans, it needs to share what those plans are more widely," Wright added.