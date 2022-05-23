Iran vows to ‘avenge’ killing of senior Revolutionary Guard

23 May. 15:45

Iran will avenge the killing of a Revolutionary Guards colonel who was shot dead in Tehran, President Ebrahim Raisi warned on Monday.

Raisi said: "I insist on the serious pursuit (of the killers) by security officials, and I have no doubt that the blood of this great martyr will be avenged. "There is no doubt that the hand of global arrogance can be seen in this crime," he added, echoing what the Guards said the previous day.

Colonel Sayyad Khodai was killed Sunday outside his home by assailants on motorcycles. Iran blamed "elements linked to the global arrogance".

Khodai's funeral was due to take place in Tehran at 5:00 pm local time (12:30 GMT).