Armenian PM signs decree on establishing border delimitation commission with Azerbaijan

24 May. 10:00

Armenian Prime Minister has signed a decree on the establishment of a commission on the delimitation and security of the borders with Azerbaijan and appointed Deputy Prime Minister Mger Grigryan as its chairman. The decree was posted on Monday on the website of the Armenian cabinet.

Members of the commission are Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan, Deputy Defense Minister Arman Sargsyan, Deputy Justice Minister Grigor Minasyan, deputy minister of territorial administration and infrastructure Hovhannes Harutyunyan, officers of the General Staff, National Security Service and other agencies.

Pashinyan said earlier that his talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels on April 6 had yielded a decision on establishing a commission on border delimitation and security.

This issue was also raised at Sunday’s meeting between Pashinyan and Aliyev in Brussels that was mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.