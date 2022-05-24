Ilham Aliyev: in Brussels Baku and Yerevan agreed to open Zangezur corridor

24 May. 10:20

President Ilham Aliyev phones Turkish counterpart

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on May 23.

Ilham Aliyev updated the Turkish leader on a meeting between the President of Azerbaijan, the President of the Council of Europe and the Prime Minister of Armenia held in Brussels the day before. The President of Azerbaijan touched upon the preparation of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the presentation by Azerbaijan of five principles based on international law, the normalization of relations between the two countries, the opening of transport corridors and the delimitation of borders discussed during the meeting. President Ilham Aliyev gave a positive assessment to the results of the trilateral meeting.

The Azerbaijani leader also noted that an order had been issued to establish a State Commission on the delimitation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Ilham Aliyev said that the parties had agreed on the opening of the Zangazur corridor, including the construction of both railways and highways.

Erdogan thanked his counterpart for the information about the trilateral meeting and gave a positive assessment to the results achieved at the meeting.

The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey stressed the importance of achieving peace in the region as soon as possible.

During the telephone conversation, the heads of state exchanged views on issues of bilateral friendly and fraternal relations and future contacts.