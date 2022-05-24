Mirzoyan to Lavrov: Armenia wants peace with Azerbaijan

24 May. 11:20

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday to discuss the implementation of the trilateral statements, signed by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on November 9, 2020, as well as on January 11 and November 26, 2021, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

It said the foreign ministers discussed also a set of issues related to the bilateral Armenian-Azerbaijani commission for the delimitation and demarcation of their borders and also touched upon the unblocking of economic ties and transport links between the two countries.

Mirzoyan was said to reiterate Armenia's position on the peace and stability process between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Bilateral and multilateral agenda issues of Armenian-Russian cooperation were also discussed, and views were exchanged on steps to further strengthen allied relations.