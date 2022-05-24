Quad summit kicks off in Tokyo

24 May. 11:40

The second in-person summit of Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) leaders, where Japan, the US, India and Australia are participants, started in Tokyo on Tuesday. The summit opening was broadcast by the national public TV.

Key topics of forthcoming talks are expected to be regional security, deepening of quadrilateral cooperation and implementation of the free and open Indo-Pacific Region concept.

The dialog was founded in 2007 as the mechanism of interaction in the Asia-Pacific Region and in the Indian Ocean zone. The first Quad summit was staged in March 2021.