Iranian fighter jet crashes near Isfahan

24 May. 12:20

Two Iranian pilots died after their F-7 fighter jet crashed in the central desert of Iran on Tuesday, local media reported.

The aircraft crashed at the Anarak training site near the central city of Isfahan, Iran's semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported. The agency, which is close to the country's military, did not identify the cause of the crash and said authorities were investigating.

"The jet's mission was to practice shooting but there was an accident at 8:30 a.m.," an official from Isfahan province told Iran's official IRNA news agency.