Erdogan: Turkey plans to create security area near southern border

24 May. 15:20

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said Turkey plans to complete creating a security zone near its southern borders that will be 30 kilometers deep.

"Those who protect terrorist organizations that pose a threat to Turkey by giving them all kinds of support should give up their arrogant attitude," he said at a news conference following a cabinet meeting. "In the meantime, we are working on the missing pieces of our work to create a 30 km security zone along our southern borders."

"They are the areas that are at the center of attacks against our country and are our priority," Erdogan continued. "As soon as the Turkish armed forces and intelligence services complete their preparations, these operations will begin."

"We will make decisions on this issue at a meeting of the National Security Council, which will be held on Thursday," he said.