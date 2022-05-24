Finnish Fennovoima withdraws application for construction of Hanhikivi 1 NPP

24 May. 16:15

Fennovoima has withdrawn the application for license on construction of the Hanhikivi 1 nuclear power plant in Pyhajoki, the Finnish company said in a statement released on its website on Tuesday.

"Fennovoima has withdrawn the Hanhikivi 1 nuclear power plant Construction License Application," the statement said. The focus is now on preserving the Pyhajoki site, the company added.

"Works at Pyhajoki site related to the EPC Contract have stopped, and Fennovoima is now focusing on maintaining safety and security in the short and long term. Some works within the Fennovoima’s scope will be completed during the upcoming weeks," according to the statement.

On May 2, Fennovoima announced the termination of the contract for the Hanhikivi 1 NPP construction with the Finnish firm RAOS Project (part of the state-run Rosatom). In response, Rosatom said it was disappointed by such a decision taken without discussing it with shareholders. The corporation added that it reserved the right to defend its interests under current contracts and laws.

The contract for construction of the Hanhikivi 1 NPP was signed by Rusatom Overseas (part of Rosatom) and Fennovoima in December 2013. The project was at the stage of licensing and preliminary activities on the plant site. The completion of the NPP licensing was expected in 2018, later in 2019.