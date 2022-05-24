Eight percent of Russians plan spending summer vacation overseas - poll

24 May. 16:45

Just 8% of Russians planning their summer vacations intend to spend them abroad, according to the poll by Otkritie Bank and Rosgosstrakh insurance company.

According to results of the poll available with TASS, 27% of Russians planning their vacation in summer intend to travel to Russian resorts. 18% more will have their holidays traveling in Russia but not in resorts. 8% of respondents intend to spend the vacation overseas in countries accessible for Russians (Turkey, Egypt and some other ones). 24% will rest in their country houses and 20% more at home.

47% of poll respondents announced plans to have vacations. More than a quarter of polled Russians (27%) have not yet decided on summer plans and 26% will definitely not have vacations in summer.

The majority (40%) will have their holidays where planned before the start of the special operation in Ukraine. 24% of respondents said they canceled the planned summer trip or changed its route and 8% completely gave up the summer vacation, contrary to original plans.