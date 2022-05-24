Spanish visa application center lifts restrictions on documents submission

24 May. 17:50

The Spanish Visa Application Center in Russia lifted all restrictions on the submission of documents on Tuesday.

According to BLS International, now Russians do not need to have grounds to apply for a visa, it is enough to sign up on the website and prepare a bank statement on cash transactions for the last three months.

Let us remind you that Russians can visit Spain for the tourism puposes from May 21, to enter the country it is necessary to pass a PCR test no earlier than 72 hours or an antigen test 24 hours in advance. Everyone needs a certificate, including children from 12 years old.