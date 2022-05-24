Putin and Mirziyoyev confirm their willingness to further strengthen Russian-Uzbek relations

24 May. 18:58

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev. This message was published on the Kremlin website.

The Heads of state considered the key topics of the bilateral agenda, measures to expand mutually beneficial trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, interaction within the framework of Eurasian integration associations, taking into account the current chairmanship of Tashkent in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

"The mutual willingness to further strengthen Russian-Uzbek relations of strategic partnership and alliance was confirmed. Actual international and regional problems were also touched upon", the Kremlin noted.

Putin and Mirziyoyev also agreed on regular contacts at various levels.

The conversation took place on the initiative of Tashkent.