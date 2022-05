24 May. 20:25

NATO must comply with Turkey's demands regarding the accession of Sweden and Finland to the alliance, otherwise Ankara will raise the issue of withdrawing from the organization. This was stated by the deputy of the Turkish parliament of President Erdoğan's allied party, Nationalist Movement Party, Devlet Bahçeli.

"Even leaving NATO should be put on the agenda as an alternative choice if circumstances become intractable", Anadolu quoted the politician.