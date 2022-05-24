First meeting of delimitation commission held on Azerbaijan-Armenia border

24 May. 20:50

On Tuesday, May 24, the first meeting within the framework of the Commission on the delimitation of the state border between the countries took place on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia. This was reported by the Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Prime Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia Shahin Mustafayev and Mher Grigoryan. The parties confirmed their readiness to work within the framework of the Commission on delimitation and on other issues.

"An agreement was also reached on the expediency of holding the Commission's next meetings in various places", the statement said.

The Deputy Prime Ministers decided to hold the second meeting in Moscow and the third one in Brussels.

In addition to this, issues related to the organization of the Commission's activities and procedures were discussed.

Let us remind you that on April 22, a trilateral meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of the European Council Charles Michel was held in Brussels. During the meeting, which lasted about 5 hours, the parties agreed to hold a joint meeting of the border commissions on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border in the context of the delimitation and demarcation process.