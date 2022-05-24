WHO Director-General Ghebreyesus re-elected for second term

24 May. 21:25

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been re-elected as Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) for his second five-year term. This decision was made by the 75th World Health Assembly today.

Voting on the relevant resolution took place within the framework of the assembly's closed session in Geneva.

"The resolution states: The 75th World Health Assembly appoints Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as Director General of WHO by appointment of the Executive Board", RIA Novosti quotes the special session's participant.

Let us remind you that Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was elected by the WHO member countries to the post of Director General of the organization in May 2017.