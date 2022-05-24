Ministry of Science and Higher Education: Russia intends to withdraw from Bologna Process

24 May. 22:10

The Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Russia has confirmed its intention to withdraw from the Bologna process and give priority to creating its own education system, the ministry's press service informs.

"The Bologna system should be treated like the past. The future belongs to our own unique education system, which should be based on the interests of the national economy and the maximum number of opportunities for each student", Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov said.