UN responds to Turkey's plans for security zone on southern borders

24 May. 22:57

The United Nations (UN) commented on Turkey's plans to create a security zone near its southern border territory.

"We stand for the territorial integrity of Syria. Syria does not need military operations", the spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Stéphane Dujarric said.

He stressed that Syria needs a political settlement and humanitarian assistance, not military operations near its borders. "We are working on these two issues", TASS quoted the world organization's representative.

Let us remind you that the day before, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Turkey planned to complete the process of creating a 30-kilometer security zone near its southern borders.