Pashinyan and Blinken hold phone talks

25 May. 9:40

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday, Pashinyan’s press service reported.

It said the Secretary of State praised the efforts of the Armenian government aimed at establishing peace and stability in the region, as well as the process of democratic reforms in Armenia.

The sides were said to have exchanged also views on the opening of regional communications and regional security issues.

Pashinyan shared his impressions of the May 22 meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, held in Brussels and facilitated by European Council President Charles Michel. Pashinyan said although the meeting, in his opinion, was in general positive.

The U.S. Secretary of State reiterated U.S. readiness to continue supporting Armenia's democratic reforms, the demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the opening of regional communications and the establishment of regional stability.