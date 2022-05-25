Psaki joins MSNBC as host and commentator

25 May. 10:20

Jen Psaki, who left her role as President Joe Biden's press secretary earlier this month, will join cable news network MSNBC this fall.

She will serve as a political analyst throughout this year’s midterm elections and during the 2024 presidential campaign, the network said on Tuesday. She is also set to host a show starting next year on a streaming-only channel, MSNBC on Peacock.

Psaki’s last day in the West Wing was May 13, and her move to television news was widely expected. Speculation about her potential job at MSNBC began this year while she was still presiding at the White House lectern. Psaki said at the time that she adhered to ethical guidelines while discussing future employment prospects.

She is the second major hire by MSNBC from the Biden administration. Symone D. Sanders, a former spokeswoman for Vice President Kamala Harris, is hosting a weekend show for the network. Psaki said in a statement provided by MSNBC that her program would focus on “fact-based and thoughtful conversations about the big questions on the minds of people across the country.”

Psaki previously worked as an on-air contributor on CNN. Before that, she served as a White House communications director for former President Barack Obama, and as chief spokeswoman for former Secretary of State John Kerry.