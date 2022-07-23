Lavrov to visit African countries

23 Jul. 16:35

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is going on a five-day African tour. The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry will pay working visits to Egypt, Ethiopia, Uganda and the Republic of the Congo, where he will discuss international and regional agendas and bilateral cooperation. Lavrov said this in an exclusive interview with RIA Novosti.

In an interview, the minister said that Russia had long-standing and good relations with Africa, since the USSR times. In recent years Moscow has been actively restoring its positions on the continent, and the Africans reciprocate.

The agency's report notes that the tour will take place against the backdrop of a significant event for the region: the day before, a "food deal" was concluded in Turkey.