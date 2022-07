23 Jul. 17:25

It snowed in the tourist zone of Azerbaijan, in the mountainous area of Shahdag. This was reported in the National Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. Snow fell at an altitude of 3500 meters above sea level.

Unstable weather will remain in Baku and the Absheron peninsula until the end of the week, the speed of the northwest wind will reach 15-20 m/s, in gusts - 23-25 m/s, rains are expected in some places on July 24.