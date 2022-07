23 Jul. 18:30

Iran's high-tech companies are discussing the export of their products to 35 countries of the world. This was announced by the Deputy head of the National Innovation Fund Siavash Malekifar on Saturday.

He noted that events related to this issue had been held in the National Innovation Fund of Iran since 2018.

"We have held talks with 35 trade delegations from different countries. Many of the Iranian high-tech companies have also signed export contracts during these meetings", Malekifar added.