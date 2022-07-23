Erdoğan: exports of Ukrainian grain to begin soon

23 Jul. 20:18

Speaking at the launch ceremony of industrial projects in the city of Kayseri on Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, said that the export of grain across the Black Sea will begin in the coming days. The president's speech was broadcast on the TRT channel.

The President of Turkey drew attention to the agreement on the grain corridor's significance, signed the day before in Istanbul, and stressed that Turkey would make an important contribution to eliminating the global food crisis thanks to the sea transportation of Ukrainian grain.

"With the beginning of shipping grain in the coming days, we will make an important contribution to overcoming the global food crisis", the Turkish leader said.

In addition to this, Erdoğan noted that Turkey would continue diplomatic efforts up to ensuring peace between Russia and Ukraine.

"We are determined to continue diplomatic efforts until peace is ensured between Russia and Ukraine. In the foreseeable future, we hope to receive encouraging news in negotiations and contacts at all levels, including leaders", the Head of state said.

Let us remind you that on July 22, at the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul an agreement was signed between Turkey, the Russian Federation, Ukraine and the UN on the transportation of grain products from Ukrainian ports.