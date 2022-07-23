Israfil Ashurly conquered another eight-thousander

23 Jul. 20:53

Today, July 23, Azerbaijani mountaineer Israfil Ashurly conquered the mountain peak of Broad Peak, located at an altitude of 8051 meters above sea level.

On the way to the top, Ashurly saved a dying Romanian climber, Azerbaijani mountaineer wrote about it on social networks.

"At an altitude of 7700-7800 meters, I saw a dying Romanian climber. He answered the question "What is more important: ambition or human life?" immediately. I was able to bring the victim to a height of 7300 meters, where Chilean, Polish and Russian climbers came to my aid", the climber shared.

He also noted that he took with him the national flag, a phone to take a photo, and a GPS to confirm the route. In addition to this, Ashurly thanked the subscribers for their support.