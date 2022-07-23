Storm alert issued in most regions of Kazakhstan

23 Jul. 22:23

Forecasters spoke about the weather in Kazakhstan, which is expected on Sunday, July 24. Rain, hail and extreme heat were predicted in most regions. Sputnik Kazakhstan writes about this.

"Under the influence of frontal sections it will rain in the west, north-west, north, east, in the mountainous regions of the south-east of Kazakhstan, in the south-west heavy rain, with thunderstorms and increased wind expected. There will be hail in the west, east of the country, a dust storm is expected in the south, fog will be in the north at night and in the morning. Only in the south, in the center of Kazakhstan, weather without precipitation is expected", the agency said.