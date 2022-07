23 Jul. 22:57

On Friday, the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan Musa Dzhamanbaev and the Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan Ilkhom Makhkamov met in Tashkent. They discussed the transport communications' development between the two countries. This was reported in the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan's press service.

Particular attention was paid to the organization of railway and bus services along new routes connecting the two republics' settlements.